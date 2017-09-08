Live stream catches Infowars reporter getting TOTALLY owned by a little girl

An Infowars reporter was insulted mercilessly by a little girl when he attempted to interview her at a recent protest.

Infowars contributor Owen Shroyer appeared completely befuddled when greeted by a string of insults and the good ol’ middle finger from a little young girl when he approached her for a quick statement.

*WATCH THE VIDEO IN THE PLAYER ABOVE…NON-AUSSIES, HEAD OVER HERE TO SEE THE FOOTAGE*

Twitter user Wild Geerters posted the clip earlier today, and fans of the show, as well as many conservatives of all kinds, expressed their outrage at such demonstration of rudeness and intolerance.

Kids telling Infowars they're fucking idiots is my favorite kind of content pic.twitter.com/dRneam1BWm — Wild Geerters (@classiclib3ral) September 7, 2017

More so coming from such a little kid.

She obviously has no real parenting if that's how she acts in public. Of course, her parents are lunatics to bring her to a protest. Sad — Duval Carn (@DuvalCarn) September 7, 2017

You must not have kids. She's way too young to curse at an adult and flip them off. Oh well. That's America's future. — Duval Carn (@DuvalCarn) September 7, 2017

Ignoring the fact he called the girl “young man”, the most curious thing of this all is that Infowars is known for being one of the most absurdly offensive “news” outlets on the Internet. The radio show slash male supplement seller, slash White House accredited press joint is renowned for advocating false information and preposterous conspiracy theories that have actually incited violence.

A few highly offensive and ludicrous assertions they’ve made include saying that Obama is a “radical muslim” that prays facing Mecca five times per day and that the Sandy Hook massacre was a hoax to promote gun control – the parents of the 20 students murdered were merely “actors” pretending to mourn their children’s deaths.

Oh, and how can we forget a guest on the show claiming NASA has a child slave ring in Mars.

So what did the the poor, distressed journalist have to say about this terrible foul mouthed girl? This…