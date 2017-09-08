Lost At E Minor
Australia’s trivia signs are a fun way to keep drivers awake on the road
Inigo del Castillo
With 1,290 deaths resulting from road accidents in Australia last year, the government is trying new ways to make driving safer. Oddly, one of those solutions comes in the form of trivia games.

Reddit user ‘eppnizer’ recently shared photos of such trivia questions and answers. The images were taken along ‘fatigue zones’ found on the A1 just north of Tooloombah Creek Conservation Park in Queensland.

One sign reads, “Question: floral emblem of Queensland?” Followed by another sign down the road, which reads, “Answer: the Cooktown Orchid.”

Aussie road signs

Apparently, the signs were put up to keep drivers from getting bored and, eventually, drifting off to sleep. In a country as large as Australia, it’s pretty common to get bored on looong roadtrips.

For instance, did you know that between Caiguna and Balladonia is something known as 90-mile straight? It’s Australia’s longest stretch of straight road – 146km – without a single curve!

Aussie road signs

Aussie road signs

Aussie road signs

Aussie road signs

Via Bored Panda

Inigo is a writer and graphic designer from Manila, Philippines. He is a soldier of love who will carry you on his strong back of awesomeness when the zombie apocalypse arrives.

