With 1,290 deaths resulting from road accidents in Australia last year, the government is trying new ways to make driving safer. Oddly, one of those solutions comes in the form of trivia games.

Reddit user ‘eppnizer’ recently shared photos of such trivia questions and answers. The images were taken along ‘fatigue zones’ found on the A1 just north of Tooloombah Creek Conservation Park in Queensland.

One sign reads, “Question: floral emblem of Queensland?” Followed by another sign down the road, which reads, “Answer: the Cooktown Orchid.”

Apparently, the signs were put up to keep drivers from getting bored and, eventually, drifting off to sleep. In a country as large as Australia, it’s pretty common to get bored on looong roadtrips.

For instance, did you know that between Caiguna and Balladonia is something known as 90-mile straight? It’s Australia’s longest stretch of straight road – 146km – without a single curve!

Via Bored Panda