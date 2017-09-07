The “world’s worst Tinder date” involves being stuck in a window and a bag of poo

Viral fame comes in many forms. But this has to be one of the more embarrassing things to be known for.

It happened recently to a young lady in Bristol, who was out on a perfectly normal twitter date at Nando’s when she agreed to go back to her date’s apartment to watch a movie.

But although she had no way of knowing it at the time, she wasn’t going to leave that apartment again without first dealing with a bagful of of poo, an upside-down confinement, and a fire department rescue.

Yeah, the date didn’t end well.

It’s hard to say whether it was the Nando’s, her nerves, or just nature calling, but it seems our hapless heroine urgently needed to relieve herself soon after arriving at her date’s apartment.

And upon discovering that the toilet would not flush properly, she did what any sane person would do in that situation — she put that poo into a bag and threw it out the window, of course.

That’s right: she threw her poo out the window.

That alone should’ve been more than enough to justify her date’s decision to swipe right on tinder. But she wasn’t finished yet. Because the bag of poo got stuck between two panes of glass.

Again, she did what any of us would do in that situation: she took a dive headfirst between the two panes of glass, in order to retrieve a bag of her own poo. But it turns out that’s a maneuver which is not so easy to do in reverse. Meaning she got stuck.

In the end, the fire department had to be called to rescue the unlucky poo-tosser. Even worse, her date started an online crowdfunding campaign to replace the window. And it got a lot of attention:

You MUST support this GoFundMe. It involves a Tinder date, poo and a broken window…

h/t @AJReidhttps://t.co/BIKLAQyyeH — Robert Coxwell (@RobertCoxwell) September 5, 2017

Even the fire department got in on the action, posting a picture of the rescue scene on social media to prove it was a true story. Not sure why a fire department would do something like that, but whatever:

An eventful evening for Temple fire crews. https://t.co/FNbCNuVu5z pic.twitter.com/gZS8Cpmn9q — Avon Fire & Rescue (@AvonFireRescue) September 5, 2017

In the last 24 hours we've been asked a lot of times if THAT story is true or an urban myth – here's the answer! https://t.co/xjhy0ljf2E pic.twitter.com/maqkY288sh — Avon Fire & Rescue (@AvonFireRescue) September 6, 2017

All I can say is, if that guy knows what’s good for him, this girl was obviously a keeper. She’s creative, daring, and not afraid to get her hands dirty. But somehow I doubt there was a second date, given how he handled the aftermath. I hope he paid for the Nando’s, at least.