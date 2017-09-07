Of course Japan has popsicles that look like samurai swords

This Japanese treat might resemble a sword, but it’s definitely not for cutting down on sugar or trimming your waistline.
The city of Seki in Gifu Prefecture is paying tribute to their sword-making heritage by coming out with cutting-edge dessert. It’s called Katana Ice, and it’s basically a popsicle that resembles traditional Japanese weaponry.
It has three parts: a plastic handle, a chocolate-covered cookie for a cross-guard, and a dangerously good ice cream blade. It comes in two flavours – koshian red bean paste and yuzu citrus.
日本刀アイス、冷えておるぞ。#日本刀アイス #工場参観日 #関サービスエリア @katanaicecom pic.twitter.com/6ONFCIXzsp
— 日本刀アイス【公式】 (@katanaicecom) August 25, 2017
A local high school student came up with the idea for it before a confectionery chef made the concept a reality. Priced at 1,000 yen (US$9 or AUS$11), the popsicles will be available at Seki’s Hamono Cutlery Festival in October.
先日、先行販売された岐阜県関市の新名物「日本刀アイス」。味は上之保ゆずとこしあんの二種があるぞ。次の販売はいつ頃になるか？楽しみだな！ pic.twitter.com/kyNsPbSxIO
— 関武将隊KUMOAGEHA (@sekibushoutai) June 20, 2017
Now that’s the perfect food to bring to a food fight!
ゆっこちゃん✨
関市にゆっこー！！
※OK戴
KATANA ICE
日本刀アイス
関の新名物！#日本刀アイス pic.twitter.com/cHKzmsoB6o
— 流浪民 uıɯnoɹnɹ🐞 (@ruroumin) June 18, 2017
お母様の運転手になり、刃物を見に関へ。ちょっと前にTLで見掛けた日本刀アイスを発見！！なぜか金箔つき(っ'ヮ'c) pic.twitter.com/yW8vN1vDeG
— あやめ (@ayamewiz) August 25, 2017
「日本刀アイス」CMしてる関武将隊@sekibushoutai カッコイイ！！ pic.twitter.com/w2cltkphMK
— 音久@岐阜県関市の眼鏡屋ami店員 (@neku07) June 18, 2017
( ｣ﾟДﾟ)｣＜こちらが「日本刀アイス」になりまーーーーーす！！
( ｣ﾟДﾟ)｣＜「刃物のまち 関市」の新たな名産でーーーーーす！！ pic.twitter.com/yNQU82QbLH
— 音久@岐阜県関市の眼鏡屋ami店員 (@neku07) August 22, 2017
Via My Modern Met
