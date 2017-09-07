Of course Japan has popsicles that look like samurai swords

This Japanese treat might resemble a sword, but it’s definitely not for cutting down on sugar or trimming your waistline.

The city of Seki in Gifu Prefecture is paying tribute to their sword-making heritage by coming out with cutting-edge dessert. It’s called Katana Ice, and it’s basically a popsicle that resembles traditional Japanese weaponry.

It has three parts: a plastic handle, a chocolate-covered cookie for a cross-guard, and a dangerously good ice cream blade. It comes in two flavours – koshian red bean paste and yuzu citrus.

A local high school student came up with the idea for it before a confectionery chef made the concept a reality. Priced at 1,000 yen (US$9 or AUS$11), the popsicles will be available at Seki’s Hamono Cutlery Festival in October.

Now that’s the perfect food to bring to a food fight!

Via My Modern Met