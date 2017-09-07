It’s only now that people have noticed the funniest detail about The Dark Knight

It’s been almost 10 years since The Dark Knight came out, but oddly, it’s just now that someone pointed out a ridiculous part of the iconic film.

Twitter user ‘David S’ recently shared a scene from the movie wherein Harvey Dent is seen recuperating from his horrific wounds, when The Joker comes in disguised as a nurse.

It’s a great scene, no doubt. BUT, have you ever noticed how Dent wakes up, sees the nurse, and yet, doesn’t realise it’s The Joker until after he removes his mouth mask?

A great moment in movie history is when Harvey can't recognize The Joker until he takes off his surgery mask. pic.twitter.com/nFbS8qMn4F — David S. (@AE_DavidS) August 31, 2017

Weird, right? I mean, there’s the hair, the makeup – how could he not have known who it was the moment he saw him?

The internet obviously loved this stunning revelation:

"oh hey nurse clown-makeup didn't see you there– GASP OH MY OH JEEZ WHAT A TWIST WHO COULD'VE SUSPECTED–" https://t.co/W1TQQ45Pc7 — sigayney weaver ✨ (@saucepansexuaI) September 1, 2017

"sure it's fine, just a gothic nurse" — 🔹Вαυdєlαіrє🔹 (@TheEvilChild) August 31, 2017

This is right up there with Clark Kent taking off his glasses. https://t.co/VndCS8mQEj — Viva La Resistance (@TrumpsBrain) September 1, 2017

"She goes a little heavy on the makeup at work for my taste, but hey who am I to judge?" — Rick Veloz (@velozmachine) September 1, 2017

guess he didn't care who he was … until he took off the mask https://t.co/oPqzyqF2y4 — Dave Whelan (@MrDavidWhelan) August 31, 2017

The man has had his eyelid burned off and is heavily sedated, he's trying his fucking best. https://t.co/b8jZ27ypFA — Tom 🤦‍♂️ (@Dobbln) September 1, 2017

Still, there were some who believed that, contextually, the scene was alright. One of them was Dan Trachtenberg, the director of 10 Cloverfield Lane.

He's waking up. You see him blinking weird and groggy. It's not like they were talking before hand and there was a reveal. — Jason Michael (@AtlanticSC) August 31, 2017

This tweet and how the scene actually unfolds are two totally separate things. There's a reason why it never bothered you in the movie. https://t.co/xMzNwwQ4iR — Dan Trachtenberg (@DannyTRS) September 1, 2017

What do you think? Did the delayed reaction make sense or was it comically bad?

Via Smosh