It’s only now that people have noticed the funniest detail about The Dark Knight
Inigo del Castillo
It’s been almost 10 years since The Dark Knight came out, but oddly, it’s just now that someone pointed out a ridiculous part of the iconic film.

Twitter user ‘David S’ recently shared a scene from the movie wherein Harvey Dent is seen recuperating from his horrific wounds, when The Joker comes in disguised as a nurse.

It’s a great scene, no doubt. BUT, have you ever noticed how Dent wakes up, sees the nurse, and yet, doesn’t realise it’s The Joker until after he removes his mouth mask?

Weird, right? I mean, there’s the hair, the makeup – how could he not have known who it was the moment he saw him?

The internet obviously loved this stunning revelation:

Still, there were some who believed that, contextually, the scene was alright. One of them was Dan Trachtenberg, the director of 10 Cloverfield Lane.

What do you think? Did the delayed reaction make sense or was it comically bad?

Via Smosh

