Finally! Pussy photos that are actually safe for work

By Bronte Godschalk

Who doesn’t love a good pussy photo? We’ve discovered what are probably the only safe for work pussy shots out there.

The internet is filled with nude photos of cats – climbing walls, cuddling their humans, and even roaming outside completely naked. So, to take us back to a time where modesty was valued, this Twitter user gave their cat a little discretion makeover.

Finally, we can see some preservation of modesty rather than the indescribable obscenity of kitty nudity which covers the internet. This photo sparked a response from other Twitter users embracing the cat chastity.

We’re hoping more photos of artsy cat nudes pop up.

