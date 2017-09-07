Lost At E Minor
Filling wall cracks with geode crystals is actually a beautiful idea
Home Page Contribute now!
Featured Image for Filling wall cracks with geode crystals is actually a beautiful idea
Art

Filling wall cracks with geode crystals is actually a beautiful idea

Inigo del Castillo
By Inigo del Castillo

In her ongoing series Urban Geode, artist Paige Smith (aka A Common Name) turns crumbling structures into unexpected outdoor installations by patching cracks and crevices. Not with concrete, but with crystals.

The project involves filling forgotten or dilapidated spaces with folded paper (or resin) crystals that resemble geodes. For instance, a crack in the wall suddenly resembles a cave, completely brimming with colourful crystals and minerals.

“Geodes are formations made and found in nature and my process of using man-made materials and placing them in major cities concurrently signals the tension between nature and industry and celebrates the beauty of urban space,” said Smith.

“My work is infused with a magical realism that encourages us to pause, to discover, to be present and to find beauty in the mundane.”

Urban Geode by paige Smith

Launched back in 2013 in the streets of LA, the series has now expanded to places like San Francisco, Philadelphia, Bali, Madrid, Dubai, and Istanbul. You can find out more about Paige Smith here.

Urban Geode by paige Smith

Urban Geode by paige Smith

Urban Geode by paige Smith

Urban Geode by paige Smith

Via This Is Colossal

About the author

Inigo is a writer and graphic designer from Manila, Philippines. He is a soldier of love who will carry you on his strong back of awesomeness when the zombie apocalypse arrives.

Want to work for Lost At E Minor? We're on the hunt for talented and enthusiastic freelance creatives or interns to join our video team. If you think you have what it takes to write posts and produce simple videos for Lost at E Minor, get in contact now.

Leave a comment