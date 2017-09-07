Filling wall cracks with geode crystals is actually a beautiful idea

In her ongoing series Urban Geode, artist Paige Smith (aka A Common Name) turns crumbling structures into unexpected outdoor installations by patching cracks and crevices. Not with concrete, but with crystals.

The project involves filling forgotten or dilapidated spaces with folded paper (or resin) crystals that resemble geodes. For instance, a crack in the wall suddenly resembles a cave, completely brimming with colourful crystals and minerals.

“Geodes are formations made and found in nature and my process of using man-made materials and placing them in major cities concurrently signals the tension between nature and industry and celebrates the beauty of urban space,” said Smith.

“My work is infused with a magical realism that encourages us to pause, to discover, to be present and to find beauty in the mundane.”

Launched back in 2013 in the streets of LA, the series has now expanded to places like San Francisco, Philadelphia, Bali, Madrid, Dubai, and Istanbul. You can find out more about Paige Smith here.

Via This Is Colossal