Talk about a calamitous f-up! The dusty backstreets of inner-city Sydney have pretty much seen it all. Until this. A local creative agency decided to paint over an iconic street art mural in Newtown to plug the latest Jennifer Lawrence flick. That’s right: PAINT IT OVER! Are you gasping? We’re gasping.

Apparently, the agency didn’t ask the artist behind the previous mural if they were ok with this. Nope. They just got busy.

So they transformed THIS.

Into THIS.

Back to JLaw after a successfully gay and colourful weekend 🌈🌈🌈 #voteyes A post shared by Apparition Media (@apparitionmedia) on Aug 28, 2017 at 8:17pm PDT

And, of course, the online backlash has been both swift and brutal.

kplatt

Really uncool for this advertising to be placed over a much loved, iconic mural in Enmore. You picked the wrong suburb for this kind of advertising!

jacquipyke

Pretty sad you didn’t do the research prior to this. Pretty uncool but it’s been tagged today. Pic on my IG

jeffroads

Yuck

tiberthewhippet

Disgusting. I hope the original artist is found and the heritage piece you painted over is restored. You should also pay for the material to restore it. Ridiculous that you didn’t research anything beforehand.

Needless to say, the agency responsible posted this apology and update on their Instagram Wall:

apparitionmedia

Hey Newtowners,

Let’s just start by saying we’re sorry to you all and you’ve been heard loud and clear. We managed to get in touch with the original designer/artist and he is a ripping bloke. He told us the history of the mural and what it represents. After chatting at lengths about this, and our common journey of losing someone to suicide, he has asked that we collaborate on the new mural and become part of the story. It shows the mark of the man that despite us painting over the mural without approaching him first and despite the public outcry from you all, he wants our team member to tell the story of her brother within the new artwork – in his words “This is all just another chapter in the story of this mural.” We have expressed our regret for painting over it and apologised for our ignorance. We are going to work together to restore the original mural in the coming weeks.

In the meantime, he has asked that we finish our mural. He is supportive of what we do and understands that we are a collective of sign writers who employ artists to do what they love doing – we are not a faceless corporate entity. After we complete the final stage of this mural, we are going to restore the original mural in collaboration with the artist and we have agreed to cover all costs, assist him in painting it and get the story of the mural out there to as many people as we can. We are also going to use this opportunity to raise money for a local charity of the artist’s choice to raise awareness around youth suicide.

Again, we apologise to the Newtown community for painting over this much loved mural, hopefully something good will come out of all of this.

Before posting this, we gained approval for the artist to do so.

From the artists and creators of Apparition Media

All in all, a VERY tough lesson learned.