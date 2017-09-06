The Japanese are building the world’s fastest supercomputer

Out of all the world’s nations, we’re not surprised the Japanese are taking on this major task.

Japan, the global hub for artificial intelligence, is currently building the world’s fastest supercomputer.

The computer is being built to run at a speed of 130 petaflops. This means that the computer will be able to perform a whopping 130 quadrillion (130 million billion) calculations per second. Basically, the computer will run faster than Flash. The current fastest computer is China’s Sunway TaihuLight, which operates at a measly, by comparison, 93 metaflops.

So when can we get one?

Well, the ABCI computer isn’t a regular personal computer. The machine will not have a mouse or screen, but it will run at an astounding pace.

Satoshi Sekiguchi, a director general at Japan’s ‎National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology explained to CNN, “The current supercomputer system is one million times faster than your personal computers.”

And, while this sounds pretty cool to have in your bedroom, Sekiguchi explains that the supercomputer will fill the space of a 30-40 car parking lot. So it’s not ideal for streaming your Game Of Thrones marathon.

So, if it’s not going to be used for a Netflix binge, what will it be used for?

The ABCI is extremely advanced and will be able to develop and advance driverless cars, medical diagnostics and robotics. It will also be involved in deep learning and artificial intelligence projects.

Basically, this supercomputer is going to advance a whole lot of industries and will be more influential than we can even imagine at this point in time.

Via CNN