In France, you can stay in a cabin shaped like an owl for FREE

Bordeaux, France-based contemporary art production company ‘Zebra3’ has built a two-story cabin that’s bound to be a… hoot.

Called Les Guetteurs (or The Watchers), the whimsical structure was made to resemble three wooden owls huddled together at the end of a dock.

Its façade features plywood shingles that are shaped like feathers, while the windows double as the animal’s eyes. Inside, there’s a loft with a bed that’s supposed to be your ‘nest’.

According to designer Candice Petrillo, the inspiration for the design came from the tiny owls who live in the surrounding marsh.

“The idea of birds came to me very quickly,” she said. “After the last extension of the commercial zone, I saw migrants swirling around in the sky, looking for the old dried wetland.

“The nod of animal eye and the curve of the object are a tribute to the sculptors François Pompon and François-Xavier Lalanne.”

The best part here is that staying in the cabin is free. The catch is that, since it was made to be off-the-grid, the place doesn’t have electricity, running water, or heat.

Travelers can only stay a night, but the company is open to extended stays. It’s available from March through November, and you can find out more about it here.

Via This Is Colossal