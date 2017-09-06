On Saturday, more than 3,000 protesters turned Canberra into a sea of colour, glitter, and clever placards, to express their support for same-sex marriage in Australia.

The protest, which was held in Garema Place, was the biggest LGBT rights rally in the city’s history. Thousands of people – along with politicians like chief minister Andrew Barr and federal MP Andrew Leigh – marched through Civic, hoping to send a message about marriage equality.

“We were the first state or territory to legalise marriage equality in 2013, and while the High Court said no to it, it triggered the start of a massive national campaign for change,” said Barr.

“It firmly ensured the issue was on the national agenda and that the federal parliament couldn’t shirk their responsibilities to step up and make the change.”

The postal plebiscite on the issue will be tackled this week in the High Court. If it goes through, ballots will be mailed later this month.

So while we’re all waiting, here are some of the best (and funniest) signs from Canberra’s historic rally.

.@JustinTrudeau was even a big hit at the after party! A hens' party asked for a pic with the bride-to-be #MarriageEquality pic.twitter.com/OiKUYyICkY — Lisa Given (@lisagiven) August 26, 2017

Proud to represent my 🌈 family at #MarriageEquality Rally today. Melbourne, you make my heart sing. #VoteYes pic.twitter.com/cTyb9RmlYf — Joanne Benhamu (@JoBenhamu) August 26, 2017

I particularly noticed how many young people were at the #Canberra rally for #MarriageEquality pic.twitter.com/bDWKRZUWof — Siobhan Heanue (@siobhanheanue) September 2, 2017

Never has a coloured feather bower been put to better use … pic via @janet_rice #equallove #marriageequality pic.twitter.com/GKuuzekrU9 — Kaye Sera (@MissKayeSera) August 26, 2017