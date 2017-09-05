America unhinged: Cop manhandles and arrests nurse for OBEYING the law

In Utah, a police officer is currently being investigated after body-cam footage showed him roughing up and arresting a nurse last July.

The incident happened at the University of Utah hospital, where nurse Alex Wubbels refused Salt Lake City detective Jeff Payne’s request for an unconscious patient’s blood sample. According to constitutional law, as well as hospital policy, medical workers can only draw blood after getting a patient’s consent or after receiving a warrant (or probable cause) – the latter of which, Payne admittedly, did not have.

In the following video, the two can be seen talking when Payne suddenly gets aggressive and drags Wubbels out of the building. “Help! Help! Somebody help me! Stop! Stop! I did nothing wrong!” the nurse screams as she’s led into a police car.

The scene at the hospital was a result of an earlier incident involving a fiery collision between a semi-truck and a suspect being chased by the Utah Highway Patrol. Footage shows the suspect trying to flee from police when his car crashes into an oncoming semi.

The suspect died, while the driver of the truck was burned and badly injured. He was rushed to the hospital, where nurse Alex Wubbels was working.

According to the Washington Post, the blood test was supposed to exonerate the truck driver, who as it turns out is a reserve officer in Idaho.

The cops have also cited “exigent circumstances and implied consent law” to justify the warrantless blood test. However, reports say that the law was changed years ago.

The police department has already suspended Payne from its blood-draw program, although the officer is still on active duty. There’s now an internal investigation on the issue.

Wubbles has not yet pursued any legal action, but isn’t ruling it out in the future. “I think right now, I believe in the goodness of society. I want to see people do the right thing first and I want to see this be a civil discourse,” she said.

“And if that’s not something that’s going to happen and there is refusal to acknowledge the need for growth and the need for re-education, then we will likely be forced to take that type of step. But people need to know that this is out there.”

The incident is just one of many that have put law enforcers in a bad light. Just last month, a Georgia cop was heard telling a motorist at a traffic-stop that “we only shoot black people.”

Via Washington Post