James Wood attacked liberals on Twitter and got absolutely hammered for his troubles

One of the most far-right actors in America, James Wood has just crossed a line … and he crossed it by a whole lot.
The “Ghost of Mississippi” actor has gone and attacked liberals and has suggested they remove the Iwo Jima World War II memorial. The attack was a response to his fury over the removal of confederate monuments across the country.
Before the #liberals find a reason to deface, destroy or degrade this one, I thought some of you might like to see it one more time… pic.twitter.com/juArhCpiXl
— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 14, 2017
The actor is known for his right-winged political beliefs. However, his latest response has not gone down so well.
Woods is now responsible for the latest Internet meme: “I thought some of you might like to see it one more time…”
before the #liberals find a reason to deface, destroy or degrade this one, I thought some of you might like to see it one more time… pic.twitter.com/8GzpoF0LCK
— Goth Ms. Frizzle (@spookperson) August 15, 2017
Before the #liberals find a reason to deface, destroy or degrade this one, I thought some of you might like to see it one more time… pic.twitter.com/FQmhEhYegM
— Alex Pawlowski (@pawlowskithe4th) August 15, 2017
Before the #liberals find a reason to deface, destroy or degrade this one, I thought some of you might like to see it one more time… pic.twitter.com/7n7V0Gnc9w
— Heidi Hits Children (@heiditron3000) August 15, 2017
Obviously, there were a bunch of comments on Wood’s Tweet where users voiced their opinion on the idiocy of the tweet.
But still, Wood clearly just didn’t get it.
