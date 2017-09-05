Lost At E Minor
James Wood attacked liberals on Twitter and got absolutely hammered for his troubles
Bronte Godschalk
One of the most far-right actors in America, James Wood has just crossed a line … and he crossed it by a whole lot.

The “Ghost of Mississippi” actor has gone and attacked liberals and has suggested they remove the Iwo Jima World War II memorial. The attack was a response to his fury over the removal of confederate monuments across the country.

The actor is known for his right-winged political beliefs. However, his latest response has not gone down so well.

Woods is now responsible for the latest Internet meme: “I thought some of you might like to see it one more time…”

Obviously, there were a bunch of comments on Wood’s Tweet where users voiced their opinion on the idiocy of the tweet.

But still, Wood clearly just didn’t get it.

About the author

Bronte is a media student at the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT). She enjoys music, fitness, and exploring the city.

