James Wood attacked liberals on Twitter and got absolutely hammered for his troubles

One of the most far-right actors in America, James Wood has just crossed a line … and he crossed it by a whole lot.

The “Ghost of Mississippi” actor has gone and attacked liberals and has suggested they remove the Iwo Jima World War II memorial. The attack was a response to his fury over the removal of confederate monuments across the country.

Before the #liberals find a reason to deface, destroy or degrade this one, I thought some of you might like to see it one more time… pic.twitter.com/juArhCpiXl — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 14, 2017

The actor is known for his right-winged political beliefs. However, his latest response has not gone down so well.

Woods is now responsible for the latest Internet meme: “I thought some of you might like to see it one more time…”

before the #liberals find a reason to deface, destroy or degrade this one, I thought some of you might like to see it one more time… pic.twitter.com/8GzpoF0LCK — Goth Ms. Frizzle (@spookperson) August 15, 2017

Obviously, there were a bunch of comments on Wood’s Tweet where users voiced their opinion on the idiocy of the tweet.

I too am unable to recognize a difference between the heroes who defeated fascism and the rancid losers who lost trying to preserve slavery. — David Roth (@david_j_roth) August 15, 2017

But still, Wood clearly just didn’t get it.

Liberal-minded Americans I know & respect honor Military 4 their service to "Our Country."Those who embrace Confederate history embrace hate — Bobbie K (@BobbiefromIL) August 16, 2017