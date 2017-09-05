Game of Thrones designer explains the hidden meaning behind Cersei’s gown

Michele Clapton, the costume designer for the HBO series, has revealed a subtle detail in Cersei’s black dress that shows her true intentions.

Spoilers below, obviously.

As we all saw in the season finale The Dragon and the Wolf, the three remaining leaders – Jon, Daenerys, and Cersei – all agreed to unite against the White Walkers. But it’s later revealed that Cersei plans to betray them.

Absolutely no surprise there, knowing her. But according to Clapton, the black gown Cersei wore early on already hinted at her deceiving ways.

Cersei’s dress was made to resemble chain mail, which symbolised the queen’s need to guard herself from her enemies. The back, despite barely seen during the episode, looked like it had patterns akin to a scorpion’s tail. Perhaps foreshadowing her plans of stinging Jon and Daeny?

“Something about the slashing and the twisting told you a lot about her character, a contradiction of the costume from the front,” Clapton told HBO.

“It’s almost like a sting in the tail, something on edge as you see her walk away: there’s something really disturbing about this woman.”

Cersei’s dress wasn’t the only thing that had a hidden meaning during the finale. The internet has also speculated that Bran and the Night King are the same person, based on two things:

The way they both dress, and the undead army’s formation looked a lot like the House Stark sigil. Here take a look.

Bran and the Night King's outfits pic.twitter.com/Sikv9Jp4xe — Westeros Watch (@WesterosWatch) August 21, 2017

Did any1 notice while crossing the wall Night King & army of dead made a Stark sigil! Bran Stark is the NK! #GameOfThrones #GoTS7Finale pic.twitter.com/1EZd2yNKOn — Hareem Sajjad (@hareem_sajjad) August 29, 2017

NK=BS CONFIRMED? We have until 2019 to speculate and do more sleuthing. Sigh.

