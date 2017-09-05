Legend! Reporter abandons live cross to help stranded woman

The wider response to reporting during disasters such as Hurricane Harvey can often be negative, with some believing journalists do little to help the situation asking absorbing questions such as ‘how do you feel?’ to people who’ve just been through an objectively traumatic experience.

However, it’s likely few will have a problem with the way this reporter handled himself in a difficult situation.

Jeremy Pierre of Fox News off-branch network WHBQ-TV, had been delivering a live cross in South Memphis when he noticed a woman was stuck in her car amid growing floods.

Despite warnings from the studio anchors, Pierre ditched his cross and made his way through the water in order to help the woman.

Assisting her in getting out of the vehicle, he then carried the woman and brought her back to firm ground.