Yep, this TV host just had the MOST EMBARRASSING twerk moment ever on live TV (NSFW)

Lateysha Grace has just literally exposed her whole butt on national TV while trying to perform the infamous ‘twerk.’

Twerking in itself is rather embarrassing, although, when you’re doing the move on live TV and your dress splits, fully exposing your behind… that’s pretty bad.

*WATCH THE HILARIOUS VIDEO IN THE PLAYER ABOVE…OR IF YOU’RE NOT IN AUSTRALIA, HEAD OVER HERE*

While being interviewed after her elimination on Big Brother, the Welsh TV personality, aspiring singer, and former The Valleys star has made a massive fool of herself. As she got up to flaunt her dance moves, the whole backside of her dress split, showing the world her bright pink thong!

Of course, the internet loved the live moment.

When @LateyshaGrace is on 'When Live TV Goes Horribly Wrong' on @channel5_tv for her twerking fail on #CBBBOTS 😂😂 funniest thing ever — Bєc (@BeckyDianex) August 28, 2017

Lateysha even told Daily Mail that she almost ditched her knickers before going live on air… thankfully though, she did not.

‘About 30 seconds before I was due to enter the BB BOTS studio I had a little pose in a full length mirror in the disabled toilets, the lighting in there was awful so I decided against a selfie, but I could see a big panty line from my thong,’ she said.

‘I hate VPL and so I was about to whip my knickers off and go without, because it was a really long skirt, so no one would know any different, or so I thought.

‘Imagine how ‘shamed’ I’d be if my actual whole bum was out, I think I would have died in Rylan’s arms, she said before adding: ‘Also, thank god I shaved those legs’

It could’ve been worse. (GULP)