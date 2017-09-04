Lisa Frank and Reebok teamed up to make the most colourful shoe ever

It’s the season for back-to-school shopping, and what’s back-to-school without having Lisa Frank in it?

Reebok is marking the upcoming start of classes with special edition Classic Leathers designed by Lisa Frank. The kicks, which are signed by Frank herself, feature the signature style all 90’s kids are familiar with: glitters, rainbows, kittens, and the like.

Many years ago, the artist’s aesthetic was a staple in classrooms everywhere. Now, with 90’s kids becoming parents, their children are now the ones getting into her merch.

“Rainbow colors and fantasy characters never go out of style,” said Frank. “90’s kids have such fond memories of their childhood and want to share their joy and excitement with their friends, families and coworkers.”

Sadly, the shoes will not be available in stores, but rather, be won in a contest. To enter, tweet ‘@ReebokClassics’ and ‘@LisaFrank’ and answer the question: What’s your favorite trend from your back to school days?

Only two pairs will be given away, an adult size and a child size, so be creative with your answer!

Via Design Taxi