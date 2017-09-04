It’s insane how these Game of Thrones sculptures were carved from pencils

Russian artist Salavat Fidai has made a name for himself by making the tiny sculptures. So tiny, in fact, even the Three-Eyed raven might need a magnifying glass to see his works.

A few months ago, HBO Asia commissioned Fidai to create a collection of Game of Thrones sculptures in celebration of the show’s upcoming seventh season.

Using an ordinary craft knife, a magnifying glass, and a microscope, he carved the tips of graphite pencils to form various characters and symbols from the series. Some of these include the Westeros house sigils, the Hand of the King pin, a White Walker, Brienne of Tarth’s Oathkeeper, and Jon Snow’s Long Claw.

“I think the most elaborate piece from the Game of Thrones exhibition, it was the Iron Throne. It took me three tries and three weeks to create the final piece,” Fidai told Bored Panda.

“The Titan of Braavos sculpture was also a tough one as there were a lot of fragile and intricate details in that piece.”

The sculptures were exhibited in Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, and Bangkok, shortly before the show’s premiere. To find out more about Fidai, head on over here.

