Have daddy issues? Well, in Japan, you can just rent one!

In a society where there is an “excessive concern for appearances,” the service is booming. In fact, it now employs more than a hundred part-timers.

52-year-old Ryuichi Ichinokawa is the founder of the Heart Project. His business involves matching clients with potential stand-ins for special occasions. Some customers ask for stand-ins such as boyfriends, girlfriends, and bridesmaids, but most request for a dad.

“Parent stand-ins are the most expensive: 30,000 yen (US$275) per person. To attend a wedding is 15,000 (US$137) yen per person; giving a speech is 5,000 yen (US$45),” said Ichinokawa.

“About 20 percent to 30 percent of the jobs are for weddings. The next big one is a stand-in for parents and introducing parents to a prospective spouse; that’s another 30 percent to 40 percent. Clients are typically in their 20s to 40s.”

He, however, clarifies that the business is only a one-off affair. “We don’t want clients to use our service as an emotional crutch. We won’t take any illegal requests.”

Ichinokawa originally started the Heart Project as an email counseling service where he’d charge 3,000 yen (US$27) per message. Then an acquaintance asked him to give a best man’s speech at a stranger’s wedding. Since then, he’s expanded the business to include standing-in.

In his interview with Bloomberg, Ichinokawa reflected on the phenomenon that’s becoming increasingly popular in countries like Japan and China.

“There is something in Japanese culture about people’s excessive concern for appearances and how they are seen by others. And often there is this idea that there is a single common sense and nothing else. Sometimes it’s just plain vanity that leads people to us.”

He added: “People who come to us often have no one else to ask. We are their last resort. There are times when I ask myself, ‘What will happen if I don’t help this person?’ Maybe it will just result in some short-lived embarrassment, or perhaps the damage will be deeper, rippling through their life.”

Via Bloomberg