That’s right, Games of Thrones cast members actually covered Tom Waits

If you’re a fan of Game of Thrones and a little thing the kids are calling ‘music’, then this is sure to be the video for you.

Three of everyone’s favourite characters from the show – and Beric – have combined to show off some of their other skills in footage captured on set.

The clip, posted to Instagram by Kristofer Hivju who portrays Tormund on the show, also features Rory McCann (the Hound) and Iain Glenn, better known as the recently demoted leader of the Khaleesi appreciation society, Ser Jorah.

The quartet came together to cover Tom Waits’ I hope that I don’t fall in love with you.

And for what it’s worth, the group – referred to by Hivju in his post as the ‘Brotherhood without banjos’ – absolutely manage to pull it off.

It’s certainly an improvement on some of the other musical efforts tied with the show.