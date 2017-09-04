If you’re having withdrawals after the end of Game of Thrones’ seventh season, this might help. Or perhaps it’ll just make things worse.

An apparent fan-made trailer for a supposed spinoff of the show, titled, ‘Westeros‘, has taken off on social media like wildfire.

The trailer depicts a version of our beloved, incest-obsessed show, set in 2019, rather than in medieval times, in a big victory for characters looking to spend as much time as possible away from chamber pots.

Despite appearing to be a fan-made production, the trailer looks surprisingly professional and is drawing praise from other fans of the original series for its concept.

Of course, whether GOT author George RR Martin himself would approve, given his comments against fan made works in the past is another thing.

As for if and when a series is actually going to follow, he creators of the trailer have – quite rudely – yet to inform the world of their intentions.