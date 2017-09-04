Tom Cruise recently broke his ankle while doing a stunt on the set of ‘Mission Impossible 6’. Oddly though, people aren’t talking about his ankle, but rather, his butt.

The internet has a new conspiracy theory, and it speculates that Cruise used a fake butt while shooting the 2008 film ‘Valkyrie’.

Murmurs regarding Cruise’s booty started when Twitter user ‘@iluvbutts247’ posted a screenshot from the film. It shows the actor bent over, his bum looking as plump as Kim Kardashian’s. In other words, Tom Cruise was THICC AF.

hello, please, i present the theory that for one single shot in Valkyrie (2008), at 5:12, tom cruise wears a fake butt. observe: pic.twitter.com/Tw6yTbsQUe — swizz keats (@iluvbutts247) August 20, 2017

and just fyi i'm aware it's a padded stunt-butt. i do not care. it is still beautiful and hilarious. — swizz keats (@iluvbutts247) August 20, 2017

but is it TOO juicy? — swizz keats (@iluvbutts247) August 20, 2017

The tweet got people thinking of more theories. Most thought it was a stunt butt, to protect the actor’s posterior while doing stunts. Others believed it was actually the stunt double’s butt, or it was CGI.

he does his own stunts, people wear ass pads all the time, but it's the SHEER EXTREMITY of the rump's robustness that jacks this up — swizz keats (@iluvbutts247) August 21, 2017

Probably his actual butt, which they just forgot to cgi to normal size — tucker (@TuckerTeague) August 21, 2017

Pretty sure that is a real butt wearing a fake tom cruise — mingo (@Nodrom) August 21, 2017

Fake butts are not uncommon in Hollywood. In Toby Maguire’s Spiderman, the actor could also be seen having a similar backside.

…I have had the same theory about a single shot of Tobey Maguire in SPIDER-MAN for some time. pic.twitter.com/A99EDV8gfW — Kris Pigna (@KrisPigna) August 21, 2017

Tom Cruise has not yet responded to the conspiracy theory – and probably never will.

Via Distractify