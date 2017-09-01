The Bambi pose is SO HOT right now

You have to be a level six yoga instructor to do it, but as they say, fashion is pain, and so is Instagram stardom.
Celebrities and Instagram models alike seem to have gone bananas for the Bambi pose. It’s a manoeuvre where you basically just sit on your legs while they are folded under you. Originally known as kneeling, this pose has become a staple of the It Crowd.
Here’s how you do it:
There’s even an officialbambipose Instagram account, to track all the best Bambi posers out there.
Of all of these posers though, we reckon this guy’s nailing it. What sass!
Facebook Conversations