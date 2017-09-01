Lost At E Minor
The Bambi pose is SO HOT right now
Home Page Contribute now!
Featured Image for The Bambi pose is SO HOT right now
Trends

The Bambi pose is SO HOT right now

John Huxtable
By John Huxtable

You have to be a level six yoga instructor to do it, but as they say, fashion is pain, and so is Instagram stardom.

Celebrities and Instagram models alike seem to have gone bananas for the Bambi pose. It’s a manoeuvre where you basically just sit on your legs while they are folded under you. Originally known as kneeling, this pose has become a staple of the It Crowd.

Here’s how you do it:

@laquan_smith even has me together at the pool

A post shared by Elisa J. (@elisajohnson) on

There’s even an officialbambipose Instagram account, to track all the best Bambi posers out there.

Follow: @elizabethzaks #bambipose #bambi

A post shared by 🦌 (@officialbambipose) on

Follow: @cchloeelizabeth #bambipose #bambi

A post shared by 🦌 (@officialbambipose) on

Of all of these posers though, we reckon this guy’s nailing it. What sass!

Spotted: 🦄 #unicornfrappuccino @kroqbeermug #bambipose

A post shared by Kevin & Bean (@kevinandbean) on

Want to work for Lost At E Minor? We're on the hunt for talented and enthusiastic freelance creatives or interns to join our video team. If you think you have what it takes to write posts and produce simple videos for Lost at E Minor, get in contact now.

Leave a comment