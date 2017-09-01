The Bambi pose is SO HOT right now

You have to be a level six yoga instructor to do it, but as they say, fashion is pain, and so is Instagram stardom.

Celebrities and Instagram models alike seem to have gone bananas for the Bambi pose. It’s a manoeuvre where you basically just sit on your legs while they are folded under you. Originally known as kneeling, this pose has become a staple of the It Crowd.

Here’s how you do it:

Thank you @postmates for always delivering my favorites right to set in the speediest time possible..I love you #Postmates #ad but I really do. 🍓🍕🍔🍦 A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Jun 19, 2017 at 8:43pm PDT

@laquan_smith even has me together at the pool A post shared by Elisa J. (@elisajohnson) on Apr 15, 2017 at 1:21pm PDT

There’s even an officialbambipose Instagram account, to track all the best Bambi posers out there.

Follow: @elizabethzaks #bambipose #bambi A post shared by 🦌 (@officialbambipose) on May 29, 2017 at 7:45am PDT

Follow: @cchloeelizabeth #bambipose #bambi A post shared by 🦌 (@officialbambipose) on May 5, 2017 at 2:32am PDT

Of all of these posers though, we reckon this guy’s nailing it. What sass!