South Korean military ends Nine News reporter’s live cross

An Australian journalist has been forced to abruptly end his live cross after an intervention from a member of the South Koren military.

Channel Nine News’ Tim Arvier had been delivering a report live on air, when a soldier appeared off camera and began ordering the journalist and his crew to cease filming.

“We’re actually being instructed to turn the cameras off now by the military here,” Arvier explained at the time.

“They are quite precious about what is being shown.”

Arvier and his crew had been reporting from what’s known as the ‘demilitarised zone’ – which links North and South Korea – having earlier been given approval to do so.

The group was then reportedly seized briefly as the officer examined the footage that had been taken, before allowing them to leave the zone.

Arvier had been attempting to report on the escalating tensions between North Korea and the United States.