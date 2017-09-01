I don’t see anyone else queuing up so it’s not really fair for NASA to reject a nine-year-old’s offer to protect us from aliens.

His CV probably lacked experience but Jack Davis showed a can-do attitude in his application, which has gone viral.

Dear NASA, My name is Jack Davis and I would like to apply for the planetary protection officer job. I may be nine but I think I would be fit for the job. One of the reasons is my sister says I am an alien, also I have seen almost all the space and alien movies I can see. I have also seen the show Marvel Agents of Shield and hope to see the movie Men in Black. I am great at video games. I am young, so I can learn to think like an Alien. Sincerely,

Jack Davis,

Guardian of the Galaxy,

Fourth Grade

We can’t think of anyone more equipped to be on the laser guns repelling green invaders. Despite not giving him the gig (it is an actual job), they did send him a response.

Dear Jack, I hear you are a ‘Guardian of the Galaxy’ and that you’re interested in being a NASA Planetary Protection Officer. That’s great! Our Planetary Protection Officer position is really cool and is very important work. It’s about protecting Earth from tiny microbes when we bring back samples from the Moon, asteroids and Mars. It’s also about protecting other planets and moons from our germs as we responsibly explore the Solar System. We are always looking for bright future scientists and engineers to help us, so I hope you will study hard and do well in school. We hope to see you here at NASA one of these days! Sincerely,

Dr. James L. Green

Director, Planetary Science Division

AKA: Don’t call us, we’ll call you.

All it took was for young Jack to get his name out there, soon afterwards he was offered a job at his local planetarium. Jack’s been playing it cool though and his services probably don’t come cheap.