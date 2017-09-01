Artist puts fake shadows in public places to surprise the heck out of people

San Francisco-based creative Damon Belanger uses clever shadow art to bring inanimate objects to life, and in the process, gives unsuspecting passers-by a pleasant surprise.

The series, which can be found in the streets of Redwood City in California, involves painting quirky shadow creatures on the ground next to public features such as mailboxes and bike racks. Some of the characters he makes include monsters, robots, and animals.

To make each piece, Belanger traces a character’s outline with white chalk, then fills-in the silhouette using a grey pigment. The result is something that adds a touch of humour to everyday life.

In use… #redwoodcity #visitredwoodcity #shadowart A post shared by Damon Belanger (@dmn.belanger) on May 29, 2016 at 9:32pm PDT

“The theme here is shadows,” said Belanger. “I’ve taken that to mean transformation and the unexpected. You don’t pay much attention to shadows unless you see something unexpected.”

He added: “It’s more fun when you come around a corner and see an unexpected monster pop up on the sidewalk.”

Parking Monkey. One of about twenty shadow art pieces I painted in downtown #redwoodcity. #rwcparks #visitrwc #redwoodcityshadowart #publicart #shadowart A post shared by Damon Belanger (@dmn.belanger) on May 21, 2016 at 11:24pm PDT

Dog the Cat. One of about twenty shadow art pieces I painted in downtown #redwoodcity. #rwcparks #visitrwc #redwoodcityshadowart #publicart #shadowart A post shared by Damon Belanger (@dmn.belanger) on May 21, 2016 at 11:23pm PDT

#redwoodcity #cityofredwoodcity #publicart #streetart #visitredwoodcity #rwcparks #redwoodcityshadowart #shadowart A post shared by Damon Belanger (@dmn.belanger) on Jun 8, 2016 at 7:46pm PDT

Robo Band. One of about twenty shadow art pieces I painted in downtown #redwoodcity. #rwcparks #visitrwc #redwoodcityshadowart #publicart #shadowart A post shared by Damon Belanger (@dmn.belanger) on May 21, 2016 at 11:28pm PDT

Loco motive…Redwood City Caltrain. One of about twenty shadow art pieces I painted in downtown #redwoodcity. #rwcparks #visitrwc #redwoodcityshadowart #publicart A post shared by Damon Belanger (@dmn.belanger) on May 21, 2016 at 11:16pm PDT

