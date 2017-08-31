Lost At E Minor
Poor guy gets a gun pointed at him just for lining up at Subway
Poor guy gets a gun pointed at him just for lining up at Subway

By Inigo

Over the weekend, a plainclothes police officer pointed a gun at a man who was only trying to buy drugs a Subway sandwich.

CCTV footage captured the shocking incident between the two Subway customers. A man was ordering with his wife and daughter when another man wearing a hoodie gets in line behind them. The latter appears to be minding his own business when the former suddenly pulls out a gun and frisks him.

As the interaction takes place, the employee behind the counter could be seen cowering while the officer’s wife and child run for cover under a table.

After a few tense seconds, the cop then allows the man to place his order.

Surprisingly, the incident didn’t happen in the US, but rather, in Brazil.

