New Zealand political party posts meme, finds out it’s actually porn

The New Zealand First (NZF) political party have been caught with their pants down after they unknowingly posted an image taken from the ‘Fake Taxi’ porn series.

The image, which was posted on the NZF Wellington Central Facebook page, was supposed to drum up interest in discussing the state of student loans, as well as criticising the National Party.

It showed a young woman inside a cab, along with the headline, “When National claims the current student loans system is working out,” to which she reacts, “Are you pulling my leg?”

If you’re not familiar with Fake Taxi (wink, wink), the series is about passengers having sex with the driver to pay off their ride. Those who recognised it, however, were quick to make fun of the embarrassing gaffe.

“That’s one way to appeal to the youth vote,” one Redditor said, while another added: “How else do you pay dem student loans?”

According to NZF Wellington Central campaign manager Jack Gradwell, one of the social media managers “found the meme on another page and posted it without knowing the source.”

Another page admin removed the photo immediately.

But considering that the Facebook page posts memes about politics, porn is hardly the dirtiest thing on their feed.

Via IBTimes