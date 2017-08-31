Look at how happy this pig is now that he’s rescued from a flood

In China, a little pig couldn’t help but smile after its bacon was saved from rising waters ravaging the country’s Sichuan province.

The image of the animal was uploaded on Chinese social media site Weibo on Friday. It shows the pig being carried off by two men by its ears and forelegs through knee-deep water.

Its infectious smile easily won over the internet. In fact, it was so endearing, the pig even became the subject of a Photoshop battle. Some of the entries imagine the hog as a prisoner of war, a drunk Irishman, and of course, Donald Trump.

Hopefully, the animal was saved for good, and not just saved for dinner later.

Via Telegraph