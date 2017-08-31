Here’s rare footage of 30 hummingbirds all taking a bath together

Hummingbirds are territorial birds who are prone to getting into fights. But as it turns out, they can set aside their differences to enjoy a fun and relaxing pool party.

The following video captured by backyard nature store ‘Wild Wings’ shows 30 hummingbirds peacefully sharing a bird bath. It’s a rare sight, seeing a large number of the energetic animals just sitting there and enjoying the water.

The video’s owner even commented how the tranquil scene wouldn’t last for more than a few minutes. “A record 30 hummingbirds bathe together at one time during this morning’s wash! You’d never know they will be harassing each other in five minutes’ time…”

Interestingly, a group of hummingbirds is called a charm. Fitting!

