Fashionistas take note: you can now add KFC-themed swag to your wardrobe

Who says fried chicken and fashion don’t go together? Not the brilliant minds of KFC’s marketing department, obviously.

For those of you who want to up your KFC fashion game to new heights, be advised that you are no longer confined to the (admittedly brilliant) option of Colonel Sanders cosplay.

That’s because the beautiful people of KFC have decided to usher in a new era of fashion with the launch of KFC Ltd., a company that offers only KFC swag, and not so much as a drumstick of the real stuff.

For your chicken fix, you’ll still have to swallow your pride and visit your local vendor of poultry buckets.

So what are we talking about here? Chicken-themed socks? A classic Sanders-esque string tie? The answer to both of those questions is yes.

But maybe that’s not enough for you. Maybe your desire for KFC-themed fashion and accessories is such that nothing less than a chicken burger carved from a meteorite will satisfy your compulsion for public display of your allegiance to the people who gave humanity the double down sandwich.

In that case, you’re in luck – KFC Ltd. does indeed offer a one-of-a-kind meteorite carving of a chicken sandwich, which will set you back about $25,000 AUD.

Gaze upon the magnificence wrought by late stage capitalism: an actual space rock which traveled untold distances to Earth, where it was naturally fashioned into a stunning sculpture of a fast food menu item:

If you are truly devoted to the cult of KFC, perhaps the Colonel Sanders pillow is for you:

Because who wouldn’t want to wake up next to the avuncular face of industrial food’s greatest founder-turned-spokesman?

Now if you’ll excuse us, we need to research whether coleslaw-themed underwear will be available for the 2018 season.