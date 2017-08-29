WATCH: Keen-eyed journo helps save truck driver’s life during Hurricane Harvey

Not since Clark Kent has a journalist been able to combine the worlds of reporting and saving lives as easily as Brandi Smith.

The Houston KHOU 11 news reporter had been out and about for hours as Hurricane Harvey and the resulting storm continued to wreak havoc on the city.

And while still live on air, Smith spotted a truck driver who was stuck in his vehicle, surrounded by the mounting flood.

In the heat of the moment, Smith was able to capture the attention of a Harris County Sheriff Office truck – which luckily had a boat attached to its back – and tell those inside of the nearby truck driver in danger.

Using their boat, the sheriff’s officials were then able to help the man break free and return to solid ground.

In the moments following being rescued, the truck driver thanked Smith for her efforts.

“I just thank god that you guys were right here to get me and put me back on land safe,” he said.

The story – with a much needed happy ending – is a nice change of pace from some of the other reporting that typically takes place during natural disasters.