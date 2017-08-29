Remembering the amazing musical talent that was Lhasa de Sela

Lhasa de Sela is a gifted musician that I discovered while listening to Pandora. As soon as I heard her amazingly haunting voice put to equally beautifully haunting music, I was INSPIRED.

Strange story-like lyrics strike a chord in my imagination and inspire me as an artist more than any other form of artistic expression, and in Lhasa’s gift I find pure gold. Songs like The Lonely Spider and A Fish On Land are peculiar, sad, moving, and magic.

I borrowed one of Lhasa’s lyrics from A Fish On Land to title this painting Is Life Like This For Everyone?. In my art, I speak about loss and sadness (among other things), an experience that is universal and deeply uniting once you’ve known it personally, and that lyric titled what I was saying here perfectly.

Tragically, Lhasa passed away in 2010 from cancer, but I am forever grateful for the beautiful gift she gave to the world in her music while she was with us.

You can check out Lhasa’s website to find out more about her life and music.