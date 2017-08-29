Nicki Minaj inadvertently started a trend called the #NickiMinajChallenge

When rappers talk smack, the internet listens. And sometimes loses it.
Nicki Minaj has invaded meme territory, and she didn’t even mean to. What began as an innocent clip of her flaunting her jetset lifestyle turned into what’s now known as the #NickiMinajChallenge.
How’d it all begin?
In June, the rapper uploaded an (honestly, nauseating) Instagram in which she “stunted” her busy schedule on everybody.
Flying private from London to Prague at the time, Minaj noted that bitches “can’t even spell Prague,” and that she’s a fine example of how a real “badd bitch” arrives. We hope we spelled that right.
She then walked off with a mean hair flick, and next thing she knew, the internet had caught fire and copycats were making their own versions of the video.
While it’s easy enough to find uploads imitating Nicki in a simple way, most have evolved far beyond the original concept, and are frankly 10 times more impressive:
But this one’s our favourite, and it was the first one that caught Nicki’s eye:
The #NickiMinajChallenge: a lighthearted exercise in creativity, or more mindless fandom over rich people playing us for fools? You decide.
Via Metro
Facebook Conversations