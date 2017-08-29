Nicki Minaj inadvertently started a trend called the #NickiMinajChallenge

When rappers talk smack, the internet listens. And sometimes loses it.

Nicki Minaj has invaded meme territory, and she didn’t even mean to. What began as an innocent clip of her flaunting her jetset lifestyle turned into what’s now known as the #NickiMinajChallenge.

How’d it all begin?

In June, the rapper uploaded an (honestly, nauseating) Instagram in which she “stunted” her busy schedule on everybody.

Yo I just found this. This was the first video I made but then I looked @ it & realized my face was wild shiny & I was like #OhNoBabyWhatIsYouDoing 😩y'all mad cute for those videos tho. 😜💕😘😘😘🎀 A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Jun 14, 2017 at 9:53pm PDT

Flying private from London to Prague at the time, Minaj noted that bitches “can’t even spell Prague,” and that she’s a fine example of how a real “badd bitch” arrives. We hope we spelled that right.

She then walked off with a mean hair flick, and next thing she knew, the internet had caught fire and copycats were making their own versions of the video.

While it’s easy enough to find uploads imitating Nicki in a simple way, most have evolved far beyond the original concept, and are frankly 10 times more impressive:

Follow @salicetaffy for more😂😂🌸 #nickiminajchallenge @salicerose #salicerose {SHE LIKED} A post shared by Salice Rose🌹4.8 biscuits? (@salicetaffy) on Jul 4, 2017 at 2:51pm PDT

Cause half of u Bitches can't spell HENNY #nickiminajchallenge A post shared by DM's dnt Work Get My Attention (@bless_myshitt) on Jul 4, 2017 at 11:10pm PDT

But this one’s our favourite, and it was the first one that caught Nicki’s eye:

She said facts or FAX? ~ explicit content. must be 18 to watch A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Jun 14, 2017 at 10:25pm PDT

The #NickiMinajChallenge: a lighthearted exercise in creativity, or more mindless fandom over rich people playing us for fools? You decide.

Via Metro