Japanese manga artist creates the most amazing series of ballpoint pen drawings

Osaka-based illustrator and Manga artist Yukihiro Tada is insanely talented with a ball-point pen.

The drawings depict regular Japanese scenes, such as shopping districts, neighbourhoods, and train stations – all etched in black ink. The illustrator himself even tends to make a special appearance in the illustrations, whether that be shopping or hanging about.

Sometimes even with his pet cat … or his tiger, we’re not 100 per cent sure.

What’s even cooler about Tada’s work is that his drawings reference many well-known manga from the 1980s and 90s. You can see stores in Tada’s illustrations with names on their signs such as Dr. Slump, Kinnikuman and Hokuto no ken. Sneaky Sneaky, Tada.

Check out more of his awesome work here.

Via Spoon & Tomago