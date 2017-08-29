Lost At E Minor
This Brazilian crocodile is a sassy new icon for the LGBT community
By Bronte Godschalk

The LGBT community have just found a new mascot and it’s saucy, snazzy, and snappy – yes, snappy… it’s a crocodile.

The mascot, a crocodile who sports a Nicki Minaj-esque wig is named Cuca, and she’s a hugely popular Brazilian children’s entertainer. It’s probably as weird as it can get. She stars in a Brazilian television show called Sítio Do Picapau Amarelo.

Plot twist, Cuca is an evil villain who kidnaps and eats children.

Although Cuca is evil, she’s a definite queen. Her scaly skin is a luscious shade of green, and her voluminous hair played no small role in her garnering such a huge following in the LGBT community.

A twitter user posted a gif of Cuca along with Nicki Minaj’s Check It Out lyrics. Obviously, the internet did their thing and Cuca is now famous.

Cuca is now also a meme. She’s been meme’d as a parody of Valentina from RuPaul’s Drag Race where she refused to take her mask off for the last lip sync battle.

Check out the memes:

She’s a little creepy, but is a definite diva, and we can’t help but love her.

Via Dazed

