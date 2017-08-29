Lost At E Minor
WATCH: Lead singer stops show to blast grub who groped a crowdsurfer at Lowlands
Anthony DArcy
By Anthony DArcy

Architects vocalist Sam Carter has won the admiration of many, after he momentarily brought his band’s performance at the Netherlands’ Lowland Festival to a halt, to shine a light on an incident he had seen from the stage.


Carter said he had witnessed a crowdmember sexually assault a woman in the crowd by grabbing at her breast while she had been crowdsurfing.

Though the singer said he would not ‘single out the piece of s***’ who had committed the vile act, he didn’t hold back in voicing his thoughts of the person.

“I saw you grab at her boob. I saw it. It is f***ing disgusting and there is no f***ing place for that s***,” Carter told the packed crowd.

“It is not your f***ing body!”

Carter finished by telling the crowd that anyone who felt like acting similarly would best ‘f*** off’ and not come back.

