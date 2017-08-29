Groom cancels wedding because there’s no meat on the ceremony menu

A wedding was called off in the village of Dariyagarh in Uttar Pradesh, India, because the groom and his family were outraged at the vegetarian menu offered by the bride’s entourage at the ceremony.

This last March, the recently elected Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath banned illegal slaughterhouses, a move that sparked a sharp rise in the prices of meat and poultry. The decision is in sync with the ruling BJP party’s push to enforce laws to protect cows, an animal right-wing Hindu groups consider sacred and untouchable.

But the high-maintenance groom was having none of it. He refused to marry the bride unless there was a drastic change of menu, and his family even demanded a dowry.

The mother of the bride told Huffington Post India, “They demanded beef to be served at the wedding and a car. When we denied them both, they called off the wedding. The government has banned beef. How can we serve it?”

A village council was called to the scene to help resolve the beef – yes, pun entirely intended – between the two families, but by that point the disappointed lady had decided to call it quits.

Well, no wonder.

But wait, there’s more. In a plot twist that would make M. Night Shyamalan proud, a guest at the wedding stepped up to the plate and proposed. And what do you know, she accepted. The astonished village council, or panchayat as they are called in India, didn’t have any option but than to recognise and bless this lightning-fast relationship.

What’s even more surprising is that this surreal occurrence is not an isolated incident. The local government’s restrictions on beef have made it prohibitively expensive, stirring up great social and economical tension. Just last April there was a similar report of a wedding being canceled because of a veggie menu.

The crackdown on informal slaughterhouses has hit India’s meat and leather industries the hardest, as much of their trade takes place in the informal economy.