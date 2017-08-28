Subway rats engage in the battle of the century for a bagel

This is one of those things that’s somehow disgusting and cute at the same time.

New York-based communications specialist Tony Dorsey was on the platform of the Lexington Avenue/59th Street subway station when he witnessed a slice of #SubwayLife: a pair of rats fighting over half a bagel right on the tracks.

Of course, like any true New Yorker, he took it upon himself to film the duel.

The video is only short, but is a true on-the-edge-of-your-seat experience from start to finish.

And just when there seems to be a winner, the underdog (or should we say underrat?) goes for a second attempt at the bagel, and wins his fair share.

You have to watch the video until the end:

Could there be any more of a New York experience than two rats fighting over a bagel in a subway station? We think not.

“Out of the corner of my eye I saw movement on the tracks. I wasn’t surprised to see a rat. [But] it wasn’t until I saw that one rat had a slice of NY’s favourite carb in its slimy grip that I was compelled to start filming,” Dorsey told Gothamist.

Thank you for your vigilance and steady hand, Tony. We hope you continue to catch the most pressing stories of the Big Apple on your daily commute.

Via DailyMail