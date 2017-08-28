Mermaid toast: the new food trend dazzling Instagram

This is literally the best thing since sliced bread. Miami-based food stylist Adeline Waugh has been setting Instagram on fire with her latest breakfast invention: Mermaid Toast.

These creamy creations remind us of the sea with their pale shades of blue, transporting us to a fantasy world where we swim alongside finned females – what a way to start the day!

While this sounds like just another quick fad to sweep social media (remember sushi doughnuts from last month?), the simple ingredients the toast requires may just give them a longer run.

The tasty spreads are just cream cheese, mixed with easily available flavours, like “spirulina powder for blue… beet juice for pink, turmeric root for yellow and orange or freeze-dried blueberry powder for purple.”

Visually impressive and delicious, aren’t they?

“I don’t know about you, but with everything going on in the world today, sometimes I just want to look at some colourful food,” Waugh told Vogue.

We couldn’t agree more. Plus we haven’t been feeling too adventurous these days after our encounter with bacon-fried Oreos, so our recovering palates would probably find these at least semi-nutritious treats more agreeable.

Here are a couple more slices, including some #UnicornToast for a balanced diet of magic and wonder:

For more of Adeline Waugh’s work, follow her on Instagram.

Via Indiatimes