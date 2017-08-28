Artist reimagines world leaders and iconic figures as hipsters

Hipster Mahatma Gandhi seems like he’d be the life of every party.
Politicians are a little too serious for our liking sometimes, don’t you think? To deal with this, Israeli artist Amit Shimoni decided to take the edge off our favourite world leaders and influential historical characters by reimagining them as hipsters.
They look like they’d be more at home in a local coffee shop knocking back a few organic cuppas than at any parliament or reichstag!
They’re all there – Barack Obama, Winston Churchill, Angela Merkel, Margaret Thatcher, Queen Elizabeth II, Mahatma Ghandi, first lady turned presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and everyone’s favourite human headline US president Donald Trump!
QE2’s flower crown is simply to die for, while Trump sports a super-hip septum piercing and long on top short on the sides haircut which would have even Newtown’s most stereotypical inhabitants ready to give him their votes!
#HIPSTORY
Via The Guardian
