Artist reimagines world leaders and iconic figures as hipsters

Hipster Mahatma Gandhi seems like he’d be the life of every party.

Politicians are a little too serious for our liking sometimes, don’t you think? To deal with this, Israeli artist Amit Shimoni decided to take the edge off our favourite world leaders and influential historical characters by reimagining them as hipsters.

A post shared by Amit Shimoni Illustration (@amitshimoni) on Mar 26, 2017 at 7:06am PDT

They look like they’d be more at home in a local coffee shop knocking back a few organic cuppas than at any parliament or reichstag!

Happy Birthday Angie! 😘😉🇩🇪 A post shared by Amit Shimoni Illustration (@amitshimoni) on Jul 17, 2017 at 2:58am PDT

They’re all there – Barack Obama, Winston Churchill, Angela Merkel, Margaret Thatcher, Queen Elizabeth II, Mahatma Ghandi, first lady turned presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and everyone’s favourite human headline US president Donald Trump!

Well…good luck with that.. A post shared by Amit Shimoni Illustration (@amitshimoni) on Jan 20, 2017 at 7:19am PST

Have a great Sunday! 😘 A post shared by Amit Shimoni Illustration (@amitshimoni) on Aug 13, 2017 at 5:22am PDT

QE2’s flower crown is simply to die for, while Trump sports a super-hip septum piercing and long on top short on the sides haircut which would have even Newtown’s most stereotypical inhabitants ready to give him their votes!

🇺🇸🎉🇺🇸 Happy 4th of July people! Take a deep breath – 40% off all the American Hipstory prints and Phone cases! 24 hours, here we go! enter the code "happy" 🍾❤️🎉 A post shared by Amit Shimoni Illustration (@amitshimoni) on Jul 4, 2017 at 9:50am PDT

#HIPSTORY

Via The Guardian