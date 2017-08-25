This biker survived a 250ft fall off a cliff…and caught it all on camera!

“So this is what dead feels like.” Those were the chilling words 27-year-old Matthew Murray thought to himself as he plunged down a 250-foot cliff in the Santa Monica Mountains in California.

On July 27, Murray was speeding down a mountain road at 40 mph when he made a sharp turn, causing him to lose control of his motorbike. The following footage was taken from his GoPro, and it shows the extent of his fall.

“It processed immediately in my head that you’re gonna die,” Murray told KCAL-TV.

A minute and a half after crashing into the woods below, Murray came back to consciousness. He initially screamed for help, but with no one hearing his pleas, he had no choice but to climb back up.

“I tried to walk to my motorcycle to get my phone and call 911,” he said. “But I couldn’t walk downhill, so I just turned around and halfway up the hill I went into shock.”

Upon reaching the road, he flagged down a driver, who called 911. Murray is now out of the hospital but is still healing from a broken back, a broken clavicle, and a punctured lung.

“…I just decided to fight,” he added. “Honestly, my legs were done so I just kind of crawled up and once I made it to the top I just collapsed.”

Murray swears he’ll never get on another motorbike ever again.

(If you can’t watch the video in the player, head over here.)