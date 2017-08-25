This artist illustrates her everyday life as a fantasy adventure

Stacey Fahey is an illustrator from Lakeland, Florida, who creates dreamlike landscapes and portraits out of her own experiences and memories.
According to the artist, she paints with watercolour and guache. It’s through these mediums that she’s able to let others see the magic she finds in everyday life.
For instance, a stroll through the park might seem mundane for many, but to her, it’s a walk through a fantastical place.
While Fahey is serious about painting, she finds a lot of her inspiration in music. This is apparent in her work – because it is full of movement, abstract shapes, and detail that draws the viewer in closer. Her compositions even include themes of actual music notes, written in music staves!
You can see more of Fahey’s work on her website.
Facebook Conversations