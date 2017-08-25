This artist illustrates her everyday life as a fantasy adventure

Stacey Fahey is an illustrator from Lakeland, Florida, who creates dreamlike landscapes and portraits out of her own experiences and memories.

According to the artist, she paints with watercolour and guache. It’s through these mediums that she’s able to let others see the magic she finds in everyday life.

For instance, a stroll through the park might seem mundane for many, but to her, it’s a walk through a fantastical place.

I saw so many dandelions today, so here is this illustration from last year which I still feel really connected to. Sorry I haven't been posting often, I've been trapped in my head lately. I'll be back sooner or later! 🌱✨ A post shared by Stacy Fahey (@stacyfaheyart) on Apr 27, 2017 at 2:50pm PDT

While Fahey is serious about painting, she finds a lot of her inspiration in music. This is apparent in her work – because it is full of movement, abstract shapes, and detail that draws the viewer in closer. Her compositions even include themes of actual music notes, written in music staves!

You can see more of Fahey’s work on her website.

Quick painting of me and my best friend @fiddle_foot eating Jim Dandy's at Friendly's when she visited last weekend. She lives in Idaho now (so does my sister!!) and I can't wait to go visit there this year 🙂 A post shared by Stacy Fahey (@stacyfaheyart) on Jan 14, 2017 at 2:51pm PST

Hiking and sketchbooking. While drawing this I remembered a quote, "Nothing in nature blooms all year long, so don't expect yourself to." A post shared by Stacy Fahey (@stacyfaheyart) on Apr 18, 2017 at 7:32am PDT

Since @copelandband is having a hometown show that I wish I was at today, here is an illo I did of them a little over a year ago 🐟 cool to see how I've improved since I did this, but I still really like it 😀 A post shared by Stacy Fahey (@stacyfaheyart) on Apr 24, 2016 at 10:24am PDT