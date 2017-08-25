Illustrator uses only pen and ink to make the most stunning album covers

Bangalore-based illustrator Anoop Bhat has found a niche in creating album artwork for bands he’s inspired by.

He works in pen and ink, often limiting his use of colours. His compositions are full of detail and movement – and according to him, it’s very important that he enjoys listening to the bands who he creates artwork for.

In an interview with Desicreative, he recalled how he started illustrating for his favourite bands:

“If I had to pin-point a particular instance, it would be when I started listening to the kind of music that I listen to – heavily distorted, guitar-based music. It introduced me to a whole bunch of stuff – art, literature, history and of course, more experimental music.

“That’s what set off my interest in the relationship between art and music, their inter-dependence and the sub-cultures they’ve spawned together. I just wanted to be a part of it somehow and contribute to it in whatever little way that I could.

“I was pretty terrible with playing any instrument (still am) but I was decent at drawing things – so I said that’s it. That’s how it began really and it is why I’m still at it – to actively contribute to this sub-culture that I identify with.”

In the day, Anoop works as an architect. He balances his time between art and his work life – impressively keeping up with both fields. He has exhibited widely in India and the UK.

