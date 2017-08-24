Trump has gone and trumped it up again. Not that anyone really cares what he had to say anyway.

In the middle of one of America’s favourite reality TV shows, and the Grand Finale might I add, Trump decided to open his big mouth and interfere.

Last night during The Bachelor in Paradise, President Trump interrupted the stream for a live announcement. The point of the announcement was to inform America that he is planning to ramp up the USA’s military involvement in Afghanistan – despite the 16 years US troops have already been grounded in the country.

This announcement also goes against his election campaign promise to remove forces from the middle-east.

Funny, a politician breaking promises?

Even worse? America was absolutely furious, not about the news, but about their precious reality TV being interrupted.

Americans took to Twitter to let out their rage:

Did I need another reason to hate #trump ???? Now he's interrupting #BachelorInParadise !!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/188zGsE6QN — Kari Mtz (@kmarti50) August 22, 2017

The fact that this trump protest and speech is interrupting #BachelorInParadise has me pissed ! — Ghatavia 🌸 (@JstcallmeGee) August 23, 2017

Trump, why do you need to address the nation before the rose ceremony we've waited 3 episodes for? #bachelorinparadise #trump — SHARI HULITT (@SHARHULITT) August 22, 2017

Why the FUCK is Donald Trump on my TV?! I'm watching Bachelor In Paradise not CNN!!! — Lucy ❤ (@luxinthetux) August 22, 2017

*watching bachelor in paradise w my mom*

*trump comes on*

my mom: "dear god i need more wine." — Tori Sterling (@toristerling_) August 22, 2017

Well, there you have it: fake reality TV ‘trumps’ real news in America!