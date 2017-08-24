Lost At E Minor
This is what a car looks like when mosquitos turn it into their hive
Inigo del Castillo
Never ever leave your car door open and unattended. It’s bound to attract thieves, or worse: a swarm of mosquitos.

Such was the case for one unlucky car owner. In the video above, a car can be seen filled with thousands – if not millions – of giant mosquitos. At first, it looks like most are just flying around the lights, but once the camera gets closer, it’s revealed that there are more clumped on the seats!

According to the video’s owner, the scary incident happened in Russia’s Krutinsky district. “We went on fishing in Krutinsky district,” he wrote. “Do not leave the light in the open car!”

As of writing, the clip already has more than half a million views – which is probably the same number of people who’ll never see a mosquito the same way ever again.

Via Digg

Inigo is a writer and graphic designer from Manila, Philippines. He is a soldier of love who will carry you on his strong back of awesomeness when the zombie apocalypse arrives.

