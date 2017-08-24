A fake Steve Bannon account just tricked the Breitbart editors…and it got real weird

The news isn’t the only one that’s fake these days. As it turns out, there are also fake Steve Bannons.

On Friday, Bannon left the White House and, only a few hours later, went back to Breitbart News, the far-right website he headed before taking a position in the Trump administration.

However, he wasn’t the only Steve Bannon who decided to go back to Breitbart.

UK-based email prankster ‘@SINON_REBORN’ previously tricked White House officials, including Anthony Scaramucci, into arguing with dummies of their colleagues. This time, he’s targeted Breitbart editor-in-chief Alex Marlow using the fake email address, ‘steven.bannon@usa.com’.

The following email exchanges between the two discuss how the news outlet would do the former Trump adviser’s dirty work in going after his enemies. It also includes a few weird parts such as Jared Kushner being a cuckold, and that Trump decants his wine through Melania’s used pantyhose.

NEW PRANK!! …Steve Bannon (ME) chatting to BREITBART Editor ALEX MARLOW. As seen on CNN pic.twitter.com/tByDNsDCRl — EMAIL PRANKSTER (@SINON_REBORN) August 22, 2017

The clever prankster also managed to fool senior-editor-at-large Joel Pollak – though their exchange wasn’t as strange and revealing.

PRANK Continued… And I sent the same initial email to BREITBART Editor at Large JOEL POLLAK too. He was a lot less chatty. pic.twitter.com/6LIAEna68b — EMAIL PRANKSTER (@SINON_REBORN) August 22, 2017

In an interview with CNN, Marlow downplayed the incident, saying that “an imposter deceitfully obtained and shared with CNN tongue-in-cheek emails that revealed that we feel Globalists present an existential threat to the agenda that got President Trump elected.

He added: “If people want to know our thinking, they don’t need to judge us on illicitly obtained comments that were intended to be private, they can simply read our front page.”

Via Digg