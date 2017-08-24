Lost At E Minor
So how much money does the cast of ‘Game of Thrones’ make?
Inigo del Castillo
The kings and queens of Westeros might all be awash in gold – well, Cersei and Daenerys, at least – but have you ever wondered how much the actors and actresses who portray them make?

Variety has published a list showing how much celebrities from different TV shows make. With ‘Game of Thrones’ being biggest, most talked about show on television, it’s no surprise that its cast earns one of the biggest salaries too.

According to the list, Emilia Clarke, Kit Harrington, Peter Dinklage, Lena Headey, and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, all make an estimated US$500,000 (AUS$630,000) PER EPISODE.

So with this season having seven episodes, each one of them gets to take home US$3.5 million (AUS$4.4 million).

It’s nice that both men and women on the show are getting equal pay. BUT, considering how they always run the risk of getting killed by a dragon or a White Walker, that amount is pretty low.

I mean, just look at Ellen Degeneres, she dances and makes US$50 million (AUS$63 million) a year!

You can check out how much other celebs – such as Judge Judy, Kevin Spacey, and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson – earn in their respective programs here.

