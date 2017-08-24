Oh hell yeah! Toddlers are wreaking adorable havoc on British news again

If there’s one thing we’ve learned from 2017, it’s that the best sort news is when tiny, adorable British toddlers invade the set.

Back in March, the BBC gifted us this little gem of television magic when South Korean expert Robert Kelly had his live-cross ambushed by a pair of curious kids.

#NeverForget

Clearly not learning from the BBC’s mistakes, ITV decided they would play with fire when they asked a family to come into the studio to talk about testing milk allergies in babies.

Host Alastair Stewart had an inkling that he might be in for a rough ride when he introduced the family,

“And at the front of my desk is the delicious Iris who will do whatever she chooses to do for the next couple of minutes.”

And he was right.

While younger brother George sat patiently answering Stewart’s questions, Iris spent the entire segment wandering around, rolling around on the table and generally making the cameraman’s job a living nightmare.

Shine on, Iris, you magnificent diamond, don’t let them change you.