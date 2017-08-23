WATCH: This weatherman broke down viewing the solar eclipse, warming the Internet’s heart

On Monday, weatherman Tom Skilling was reporting about the total solar eclipse when he inadvertently made a heartwarming reaction video.

The WGN-TV chief meteorologist was in Carbondale, Illinois, covering the event on live TV. Or at least, he was trying to.

Seeing the celestial phenomenon for the first time in his life, Skilling was overcome with emotions and started tearing up in front of the camera. He quickly apologised for being unable to give his report.

“I’ll get my act together guys,” he said, trying to fight back his tears. He later hugged and high-fived other eclipse watchers, and even sang Here Comes the Sun.

TEARS OF JOY: Tom Skilling got a little emotional during his cover of the eclipse. We feel you, Tom. @Skilling #SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/T18DvLw1SG — WGN TV News (@WGNNews) August 21, 2017

‘Tom Skilling’ trended on Twitter, with everyone praising him for his honest and passionate coverage of the eclipse.

Congrats to Tom Skilling and WGN for such a nice and informative coverage of the eclipse. Yes it was emotional. — Roger Janowski (@RogerJanowski) August 21, 2017

Only thing better than an eclipse is Tom Skilling during an eclipse https://t.co/zz5VprtEUW — Nate Photikarmbumrug (@NatePhotikarm) August 21, 2017

Get you a weather man that cries over a solar eclipse. Love you Tom Skilling ♥️ — Dede Smith (@Doubledeedsters) August 21, 2017

Love yourself as much as Tom Skilling loves the eclipse. https://t.co/SsnlqMdy1h — Jasmine (@runflamingo) August 21, 2017

I feel like this is the day Tom Skilling has been training for his whole life. — Kim Duncan (@kimduncan) August 21, 2017

Replace all statues with Tom Skilling https://t.co/cGhwZvawXt — Brendan (@Brendo18) August 21, 2017

You and I will never love anything as much as Tom Skilling loves the weather. — Matt Lindner (@mattlindner) August 21, 2017

The next eclipse will happen in 2024. Hopefully, the dedicated weatherman will have a box of tissues ready by then.

Via Digg