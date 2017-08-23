Lost At E Minor
WATCH: This weatherman broke down viewing the solar eclipse, warming the Internet’s heart
Inigo
By Inigo

On Monday, weatherman Tom Skilling was reporting about the total solar eclipse when he inadvertently made a heartwarming reaction video.

The WGN-TV chief meteorologist was in Carbondale, Illinois, covering the event on live TV. Or at least, he was trying to.

Seeing the celestial phenomenon for the first time in his life, Skilling was overcome with emotions and started tearing up in front of the camera. He quickly apologised for being unable to give his report.

“I’ll get my act together guys,” he said, trying to fight back his tears. He later hugged and high-fived other eclipse watchers, and even sang Here Comes the Sun.

‘Tom Skilling’ trended on Twitter, with everyone praising him for his honest and passionate coverage of the eclipse.

The next eclipse will happen in 2024. Hopefully, the dedicated weatherman will have a box of tissues ready by then.

Via Digg

